CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Best Fish Sandwiches In Detroit

April 11, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: best of, Chase Hunt, Eat, Eat See Play
By Chase Hunt

The warm seasons are upon us and there’s nothing like getting out enjoying the sunshine and exploring the city. Detroit’s restaurant scene continues to rise and revive the city. The ever popular fish and chips can be found all across Detroit with some locations having some history behind them too. This guide will provide several restaurants that serve some of the best fish sandwiches.

Fish Station
2640 S. Fort St.
Detroit, MI 48217
(313) 928-3669
www.yelp.com/biz/fish-station-detroit

Fish Station has a selection of fresh food including fish, shrimp and chicken for carryout. You can pick out what you want and have it cooked right there in front of you. Combination dinners are also available so the platter doesn’t have to be restricted to just fish. Though Fish Station has been serving for decades, it’s considered a gem especially by travellers who aren’t from Detroit.

Motor City Soul Food
12700 W. Seven Mile Road
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 863-7685

www.yelp.com/biz/motor-city-soul-food-detroit

Motor City Soul Food offers a variety of plates for those cravings. The restaurant was featured on “Bizarre Foods America” with Andrew Zimmern of The Travel Channel. Though lines can get heavy, the wait is worth it with their portion sizes and quality of the comfort food. Motor City Soul Food is basically like home cooking on the go.

Legend’s Grill
5805 Mt. Elliot St.
Detroit, MI 48211
(313) 571-4777
www.detroitlegends.com

Legend’s Grill now features three locations and has been in operation since 1982 when they opened their first location on Mt. Elliot. They offer all the items you can find at a coney restaurant and take pride in their servings. Food is cooked fresh to order and they strive to give great customer service to keep customers coming back for more.

Related:  Best Ravioli In Detroit

Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips
22200 Fenkell Ave.
Detroit, MI 48223
(313) 533-0950
www.scottysfishandchips.com

Scotty Simpson’s Fish & Chips has been around since 1950 and is a landmark in Detroit. There have been only three owners of the restaurant including the current owner Harry Barber who began working there in 1966. Barber doesn’t just manage the logistics of the restaurant but also is the head cook and a greeter creating a friendly and inviting environment. The restaurant itself hasn’t changed much and takes visitors back to the “good ol’ days.” Everything at the restaurant is fresh including the cod which comes from Nova Scotia and it is hailed as one of the best in Detroit.

Detroit Shrimp and Fish
20030 James Couzens
Detroit, MI 48235
(313) 864-8161
www.detroitshrimpandfish.net

Detroit Shrimp and Fish offers a multitude of fish options in the Detroit area. There are three locations to choose from in the region with exceptional foods. Try some fish with a chicken wings combo or pick up a fish and shrimp dinner. There are lunch specials available with various sides.

Related: Best Corned Beef And Cabbage In Detroit

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia