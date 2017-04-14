2 Arrested After Stolen Pictures Of Lloyd Carr’s Late Grandson Recovered

ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – Two people have been arrested after hard drives containing pictures and videos of retired Michigan football coach Lloyd Carr’s late grandson were stolen.

Chad Carr died in 2015 at the age of five after a 14-month battle with brain cancer.

The boy’s mother, Tammi Carr, said three hard drives containing countless pictures and videos of her son were in a fireproof safe that was taken from the family’s Pittsfield Township home during a break-in last Friday while they were on vacation.

“For me it’s the most prized thing that we own and that’s why it was in that fireproof safe,” Tammi Carr told WWJ Newsradio 950’s Zahra Huber. “It’s the first thing I grab if we have to get out of this house besides the kids.”

After returning from Florida and noticing the items were missing, Tammi Carr posted about the theft on Facebook — offering a substantial reward for their return.

Tammi Carr said the thief heard her story, felt bad and showed police where to find the hard drives, adding that she’s praying that quote “his heart will be forever changed.”

Tammi Carr on Friday gave a shout out to Pittsfield Township police for their work on the case, and said she’s donating money to go toward a police project to be determined in the future.

“They worked day and night — a straight 36 hours at one point — following leads and pushing ahead for our family,” she said. “…Our prayers were answered. A situation that seemed hopeless turned around because of passion and awareness.” [Read more].

The two suspects are currently behind bars awaiting arraignment. Their names will be released at that time.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.