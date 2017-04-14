CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Judge Will Not Suppress Evidence Against Former MSU Player Keith Appling

April 14, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Keith Appling

DETROIT (WWJ) – A judge has denied a request to suppress evidence in the case against former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling.

Appling was arrested last May outside a popular strip club on Michigan Ave. in Dearborn, after a security guard reported seeing him pull a gun from the trunk of a car in the parking lot. When police allegedly found the loaded weapon in Appling’s car, along with some pot, he was taken into custody.

Appling’s attorney Otis Culpepper motioned for a 19th District Court judge to suppress the evidence in the case, along with statements made by Appling.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s office said Friday Judge Lawrence Talon denied the request to suppress those statements as well as evidence regarding the weapon and the marijuana found in the Dearborn case.

[EXCLUSIVE: Keith Appling Talks Second Chances After ‘Minor Bumps In The Road’]

Culpepper is declining to comment on the judge’ decision.

A new pre-trial date has been set for May 9, 2017 at 9 a.m.

Appling was arrested three times last year, once in Dearborn and twice in Detroit — each separate incident involving weapons charges.

He played in the NBA’s development league after playing more than 140 games with MSU.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

