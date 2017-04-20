Terry Foster Retires From 97.1 The Ticket, Leaves Valenti And Foster Show

(CBS Detroit) Terry Foster, longtime Detroit journalist and co-host of the popular “Valenti and Foster” show on 97.1 The Ticket, has retired from the station effective immediately.

As Foster has openly shared with listeners over the last several months, he suffered a stroke and was on medical leave for much of the second half of 2016.

He returned to the show in January, but has now decided to refocus his time on his health and his family.

Mike Valenti will address this news on today’s show, which will begin immediately following the Tigers game.

Don’t worry about Terry, he said he plans to keep moving, stay active, and keep engaged in the metro Detroit community he’s spent his entire life chronicling on-air and in print.

“I am retiring from sports radio but I am not retiring from life,” Foster said. “It is time for me to move on to a more low-key career.

“I want to thank Deb Kenyon and James Powers for helping me get through a difficult time of my life and for the support during my 13-year career with 97.1 The Ticket. I also want to thank the most talented man in radio, Mike Valenti, for showing me the ropes, and thank the men behind the glass and my main crew David ‘The Hatchet Man’ Hull and Mike Sullivan.

“We were a great team. I just could no longer keep up the brisk pace of talk radio after my illness.”

What kept him going through the most trying times of his recovery was the love and support of his family and the fans of the show who kept rooting for him, Foster said.

“I appreciate the love and show of support from the fans during my most trying days and through my career in radio and newspaper. And I would love one last hug from my CBS Radio family in Southfield. I found out over the past few months that health and family are the most important things in life. I will see you at the next game.”

97.1 The Ticket Program Director Jimmy Powers added, “Terry has brought witty banter, laugh-out-loud humor, and engaging personal stories to thousands of Detroit listeners every afternoon over the past 13 years. He was a vital part of making ‘Valenti and Foster’ the success it is and his contributions to local radio and to our station will be sorely missed. Everyone at 97.1 is sending good vibes and well wishes for health and happiness to Terry and his family.”

Mike Valenti will host the show, 2-6 p.m. Monday to Friday, solo until a new co-host is named.

“It’s been a great run for Terry Foster and me on 97.1 The Ticket for more than a decade,” Valenti said. “Working with Terry has provided some memorable on-air moments. I want to wish Terry the same success in retirement that we have enjoyed together as a team. All the best, Terry, to you and your wonderful family.”