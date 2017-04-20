Terry Foster’s Funniest Moments On 97.1 The Ticket [VIDEO]

(CBS Detroit) Terry Foster announced his retirement from 971. The Ticket Thursday afternoon, leaving to spend more time with his beloved family and friends.
It’ll be tough for fans to get over, as Foster is one of the most popular figures in metro Detroit media.
But at least he left us with some of the funniest moments in sports radio to savor. Here are some of the most hilarious moments Foster created on the Valenti and Foster show.
Goodbye bitch!
Let the bitch walk!
Hyper-bowl!
30 for 30 music
Sully wants to play golf with Terry, but he’s gonna have to play with Terry’s balls.
Mike and Terry get in a fight.
Did Terry fart on TV?
Did Terry beat Jamie in tennis?
Terry wonders what his Watt’s Club Mozambique dancer name would be?
Terry explains the trend of velvet paintings of nude women in the black community.