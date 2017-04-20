Tips Lead To Arrest Of Man Wanted In Violent Kroger Robbery

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Police are crediting the public following the arrest of a man wanted in an assault and robbery at a Westland Kroger.
Within four hours after local media and authorities posted a Facebook request for help in identifying the suspect, numerous tips were submitted and the suspect was taken into custody, according to Westland police.
“Thank you to all that shared the story and to those who submitted tips in this case. As always, your help is very appreciated,” the department, in a news release.
The alleged crime happened just before 11 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16, at the grocery store at 200 S. Merriman Rd. in Westland. According to police, the suspect — seen in security photos and video released Wednesday —attacked a female Kroger employee before grabbing money from her register and fleeing on foot.
An investigation is ongoing.
Police said the suspect’s name will being released following an arraignment later this week.