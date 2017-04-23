Auston Robertson, Ex-MSU Football Player, Arrested

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ) – Former Michigan State University football player Auston Robertson has been arrested according to police.
On Saturday, Meridian Township police asked for assistance from the public in finding the ex-MSU football player who had just been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday.
The township blog noted on Sunday that Robertson was in custody.
Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio released a statement about the 19-year-old defensive lineman on Friday:
“The criminal sexual conduct charges announced today against Auston Robertson are of the most serious nature. Sexual assault has no place in our community. While there is an ongoing criminal process, we’re extremely disappointed that Auston put himself in this position. He is no longer a member of our football program.
“Due to the charges he was facing during his recruitment, we took precaution in allowing Auston to be a part of our football program, including a thorough vetting, which we acknowledged publicly at his signing. This was a multiple-step process that continued through his final admission in the summer. [FIND THE FULL STATEMENT HERE]
He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the rape charge.
The Ingham County prosecutor’s office is still reviewing another sexual assault case involving three additional players.