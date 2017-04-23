CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Auston Robertson, Ex-MSU Football Player, Arrested

April 23, 2017 2:00 PM
Filed Under: Auston Robertson

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ) – Former Michigan State University football player Auston Robertson has been arrested according to police.

auston robertson meridian twp police Auston Robertson, Ex MSU Football Player, Arrested

Auston Robertson (Meridian Twp Police)

On Saturday, Meridian Township police asked for assistance from the public in finding the ex-MSU football player who had just been charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday.

The township blog noted on Sunday that Robertson was in custody.

Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio released a statement about the 19-year-old defensive lineman on Friday:

“The criminal sexual conduct charges announced today against Auston Robertson are of the most serious nature. Sexual assault has no place in our community. While there is an ongoing criminal process, we’re extremely disappointed that Auston put himself in this position. He is no longer a member of our football program.

“Due to the charges he was facing during his recruitment, we took precaution in allowing Auston to be a part of our football program, including a thorough vetting, which we acknowledged publicly at his signing. This was a multiple-step process that continued through his final admission in the summer. [FIND THE FULL STATEMENT HERE]

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the rape charge.

The Ingham County prosecutor’s office is still reviewing another sexual assault case involving three additional players.

