Authorities: Truck Driver Held After 2 Die In Michigan Crash

April 24, 2017 10:04 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Accident, Semi Driver Crash

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say the driver of a semitrailer has been jailed following a crash involving several vehicles that killed two men and critically injured a woman in southeastern Michigan.

A 51-year-old man from Milford and a 52-year-old man from Davison were killed in the crash Sunday afternoon on U.S. 23 in Green Oak Township in Livingston County.

The critically injured woman was identified as a 25-year-old from Milford.

Police say the 62-year-old truck driver wasn’t hurt. He was being held at the Livingston County Jail pending possible charges.

A preliminary investigation found the truck driver failed to stop as he approached other vehicles in a construction area, hitting several vehicles. The highway was closed for about seven hours after the crash. The crash is under investigation by police and sheriff’s officials.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for more on this story.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

