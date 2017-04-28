Arrest Made After Body Parts Found In Shallow Grave Behind Macomb County House

RAY TOWNSHIP (WWJ/AP) — Authorities say a young man has been arrested after body parts were found buried in a shallow grave behind a home in suburban Detroit.
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham tells The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens that Thursday’s discovery in Ray Township is “related to a missing persons case.” He said additional body parts were located elsewhere in northern Macomb County.
Police have not confirmed the identity of the body, though the sheriff’s department says an 11:30 presser will be an update on the Stephen McAfee Missing Person Investigation.
A Facebook post dedicated to McAfee says he’s been missing for a year.
The Macomb Daily and Fox 2 report a suspect was arrested in relation to the bones. Jail records say the 19-year-old has been in custody since Thursday on an open murder charge.
Sheriff’s investigators spent much of Thursday at the home. The remains were turned over to the Macomb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
