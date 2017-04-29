Lions Draft Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin And Toledo TE Michael Roberts In Fourth Round

ALLEN PARK (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Lions picked twice in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, taking Tennessee linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin with the 124th overall pick and Toledo tight end Michael Roberts with the 127th overall pick.
Reeves-Maybin played in only four games last season as a senior after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. He is the cousin of former Detroit Tigers center fielder Cameron Maybin.
Roberts measures at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. He recorded 45 catches for 533 yards and 16 touchdowns last season as a senior, including a three-touchdown game against Western Michigan on Nov. 25.
The Lions traded their third round pick to the New England Patriots on Friday night in exchange for a third and fourth round pick.
The Lions selected N. Illinois wide receiver Kenny Golladay with the No. 96 pick from the Patriots.