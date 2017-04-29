Lions Draft Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin And Toledo TE Michael Roberts In Fourth Round

April 29, 2017 1:12 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Lions picked twice in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, taking Tennessee linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin with the 124th overall pick and Toledo tight end Michael Roberts with the 127th overall pick.

Reeves-Maybin played in only four games last season as a senior after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. He is the cousin of former Detroit Tigers center fielder Cameron Maybin.

Roberts measures at 6-foot-4 and 270 pounds. He recorded 45 catches for 533 yards and 16 touchdowns last season as a senior, including a three-touchdown game against Western Michigan on Nov. 25.

The Lions traded their third round pick to the New England Patriots on Friday night in exchange for a third and fourth round pick.

The Lions selected N. Illinois wide receiver Kenny Golladay with the No. 96 pick from the Patriots.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch