Expect Construction Delays, Closures Along Auburn Road

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – M-DOT says westbound Auburn Road will close between Livernois and Crooks Monday morning.
Eastbound Auburn will also have just one lane open for relocation of utilities, which must be finished before planned widening construction starts.
The detour is northbound Livernois to westbound Hamlin to southbound Crooks to Auburn Road.
The closure goes into effect at 9 a.m.
For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.
Follow us at the WWJ Traffic Center @WWJTraffic.