Expect Construction Delays, Closures Along Auburn Road

May 1, 2017 6:38 AM

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – M-DOT says westbound Auburn Road will close between Livernois and Crooks Monday morning.

Eastbound Auburn will also have just one lane open for relocation of utilities, which must be finished before planned widening construction starts.

The detour is northbound Livernois to westbound Hamlin to southbound Crooks to Auburn Road.

The closure goes into effect at 9 a.m.

