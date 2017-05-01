Police Identify Man Suspected Of Shooting Detroit Officer

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police have identified a man suspected of shooting an officer in the head on Sunday night.
Authorities say James Edward Ray, 46, was killed by police gunfire after he allegedly came out of his apartment firing a gun at officers who were responding to a domestic violence call on the city’s west side.
Ray’s gunfire struck an officer in the head, leaving him in critical condition. Police Chief James Craig said earlier Monday that the officer’s condition had deteriorated and he required additional surgery.
Craig said the gunman did not appear to be part of the incident police responded to. He said the injured officer and his partner returned fire, killing Ray.
Craig says the officer who was shot is a 14-year veteran of the force and his partner graduated from the police academy six months ago.
“This has been too typical,” Craig said. “Since September of last year, we’ve had eight officers either shot or murdered in the line of duty in the city of Detroit. It is certainly high risk, the work they do every day.”
Ray was placed on probation after pleading guilty to drunk driving 2009. He had no outstanding warrants.