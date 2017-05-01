Sterling Heights Man Charged With Murder, Arson After Fire Kills Younger Brother

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) — A Macomb County man who allegedly set fire to his house in Sterling Heights faced murder and arson charges on Monday.
Mark Marroki, 20, was arraigned by video on felony murder and first-degree arson charges, and faces the possibility of life in prison.
Prosecutors say a family dispute led Marroki to set the home on fire on Friday, resulting in the death of his 17-year-old brother Marroki-Yaldo and hospitalizing their father.
The teen was trapped on the second floor of the home on Bloomingdale Street near 19 Mile and Ryan when the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Friday, police said. Two other children in the house were not seriously hurt, but were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Marroki’s lawyer Andrew Kassab requested a competency exam for his client.
“I don’t want to waive his rights or do anything on his behalf unless I can tell he understands what I’m telling him,” Kassab told the court. “At this point, like I said, I feel like he’s a deer in the headlights.”
Judge Stephen Sierawski granted the request and ordered Marroki be held without bond in lieu of a forensic exam to determine competency.
A “not guilty” plea was entered on Marroki’s behalf.