CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

First Look At The ‘Fab 5’ Inspired Air Jordan V [VIDEO]

May 3, 2017 2:04 PM
Filed Under: Fab Five, Michigan

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The rich just keep getting richer.

When Michigan signed a contract with Jordan Brand, my heart was broken and remains the same today.

Last week Jim Harbaugh gave exclusive Air Jordans to the Pope, today I found out that Jordan Brand now has another exclusive version of the Jordan V for the “Fab 5.”

According to solecollector.com:

Today, DJ Khaled took to Snapchat to show off his latest pickup, an Air Jordan 5 Retro inspired by Michigan’s Fab 5 team from the early 90s. The shoe, reminiscent of the “T23” retro, is styled in yellow, with contrasting black and anthracite accents as a nod to the Wolverines. Team-specific call outs include “Hail to the Victors” tags, school logos on the tongues and the Fab 5 hand sign on the heels. A collectible card is also included.

Nike.com had this to say about the shoe created by Tinker Hatfield:

Hatfield chose the iconic Jordan V as his canvas to celebrate the past and look to the future. The suede Maize upper creates a striking new look to the familiar V silhouette.

Two other classic Michigan references feature on the all-black tongue with the ‘M” embroidered front, and “Hail To” and “The Victors” stitched on the inside of the left and right tongues respectively.

On the back heel features a specially created logo that depicts a graphic created by Hatfield that represents the ‘five times’ sign that the team occasionally used during their time at the school.

This execution of the Jordan V, a gift from Hatfield to the friends and family of the Jordan Brand will not be available at retail.

DJ Khalid, who appeared at Michigan’s “Signing of the Stars” tweeted out a :39 second video of the “Fab 5” Air Jordan V. This really is fitting though since the “Fab 5” put Nike on the map — if it wasn’t already on everyone’s radar. The only question left is whether or not Chris Webber will get a pair.

Michigan fans don’t get your hopes up too much as it appears the shoes will only be available for Michigan friends and family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch