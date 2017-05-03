First Look At The ‘Fab 5’ Inspired Air Jordan V [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

The rich just keep getting richer.

When Michigan signed a contract with Jordan Brand, my heart was broken and remains the same today.

Last week Jim Harbaugh gave exclusive Air Jordans to the Pope, today I found out that Jordan Brand now has another exclusive version of the Jordan V for the “Fab 5.”

According to solecollector.com:

Today, DJ Khaled took to Snapchat to show off his latest pickup, an Air Jordan 5 Retro inspired by Michigan’s Fab 5 team from the early 90s. The shoe, reminiscent of the “T23” retro, is styled in yellow, with contrasting black and anthracite accents as a nod to the Wolverines. Team-specific call outs include “Hail to the Victors” tags, school logos on the tongues and the Fab 5 hand sign on the heels. A collectible card is also included.

Nike.com had this to say about the shoe created by Tinker Hatfield:

Hatfield chose the iconic Jordan V as his canvas to celebrate the past and look to the future. The suede Maize upper creates a striking new look to the familiar V silhouette. Two other classic Michigan references feature on the all-black tongue with the ‘M” embroidered front, and “Hail To” and “The Victors” stitched on the inside of the left and right tongues respectively. On the back heel features a specially created logo that depicts a graphic created by Hatfield that represents the ‘five times’ sign that the team occasionally used during their time at the school. This execution of the Jordan V, a gift from Hatfield to the friends and family of the Jordan Brand will not be available at retail.

The "Fab Five" Vs. For friends and family only. pic.twitter.com/F2VZgTyK2R — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 3, 2017

DJ Khalid, who appeared at Michigan’s “Signing of the Stars” tweeted out a :39 second video of the “Fab 5” Air Jordan V. This really is fitting though since the “Fab 5” put Nike on the map — if it wasn’t already on everyone’s radar. The only question left is whether or not Chris Webber will get a pair.

Michigan fans don’t get your hopes up too much as it appears the shoes will only be available for Michigan friends and family.