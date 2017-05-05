Another Day Of Rain: Flood Watch Remains In Effect

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Flood Watch remains in effect for southeastern Michigan as a result of heavy rain that is expected to continue throughout the day and into Saturday.
The National Weather Service says two to three inches of rain are expected and flooding may occur.
Forecasters say coverage and intensity of showers will increase during the morning and continue through late afternoon Friday. Rainfall will be of
moderate intensity at times producing additional totals up to one inch across the area, especially from Detroit south to the Ohio border.
Urban, low lying and poor drainage areas prone to flooding will be most susceptible. Rises on area rivers, streams and creeks are expected, with the potential for minor flooding to occur. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:
Friday — Showers, with winds diminishing during the afternoon. High near 45F. Low 41F.
Saturday — Cloudy skies with a few showers. High 51F. Low 36F.
Sunday — Mostly sunny skies. High near 55F. Low 32F.
Monday — Mainly sunny. High 55F. Low 34F.
Tuesday — Partly cloudy. High 58F. Low 39F.
