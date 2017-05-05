Traffic Alert: I-75, M-10 Ramp Closures Begin This Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re planning to drive through Detroit this weekend, you might need to take a detour.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing down ramps at the I-75 and M-10 interchange this weekend as part of a $3.6 million reconstruction project.

The northbound I-75 ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday to allow for reconstruction work. It is expected to reopen by fall.

The southbound I-75 ramp to southbound M-10 will also be closed for repairs starting this weekend. It is expected to reopen in late May.

The northbound M-10 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed this weekend only, from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, and then closed for repairs during the month of June.

In addition to the closures listed above, M-10 will be closed this weekend between Jefferson Avenue and I-75. It will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, May 8.

M-85 (Fort Street) will have one lane open at a time over M-10 for repairs on other lanes. The pedestrian bridge over M-10 near M-85 will also be removed during the summer.

DETOURS:

• M-10 between I-75 and Jefferson Avenue

— Northbound M-10 traffic will be detoured via Jefferson Avenue, northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, northbound I-75, and westbound M-8 to northbound M-10.

— Southbound M-10 traffic will be detoured to northbound I-75, then southbound I-375 to Jefferson Avenue.

• I-75 ramps

— Northbound I-75 traffic heading for northbound M-10 will be detoured to westbound M-8 to northbound M-10.

— Southbound I-75 traffic heading for southbound M-10 will be detoured to southbound I-375 to Jefferson Avenue.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.