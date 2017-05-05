CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Traffic Alert: I-75, M-10 Ramp Closures Begin This Weekend

May 5, 2017 8:38 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re planning to drive through Detroit this weekend, you might need to take a detour.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing down ramps at the I-75 and M-10 interchange this weekend as part of a $3.6 million reconstruction project.

The northbound I-75 ramp to northbound M-10 will be closed at 9 p.m. Friday to allow for reconstruction work. It is expected to reopen by fall.

The southbound I-75 ramp to southbound M-10 will also be closed for repairs starting this weekend. It is expected to reopen in late May.

The northbound M-10 ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed this weekend only, from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, and then closed for repairs during the month of June.

In addition to the closures listed above, M-10 will be closed this weekend between Jefferson Avenue and I-75. It will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, May 8.

M-85 (Fort Street) will have one lane open at a time over M-10 for repairs on other lanes. The pedestrian bridge over M-10 near M-85 will also be removed during the summer.

DETOURS:

• M-10 between I-75 and Jefferson Avenue
— Northbound M-10 traffic will be detoured via Jefferson Avenue, northbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, northbound I-75, and westbound M-8 to northbound M-10.
— Southbound M-10 traffic will be detoured to northbound I-75, then southbound I-375 to Jefferson Avenue.

• I-75 ramps
— Northbound I-75 traffic heading for northbound M-10 will be detoured to westbound M-8 to northbound M-10.
— Southbound I-75 traffic heading for southbound M-10 will be detoured to southbound I-375 to Jefferson Avenue.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch