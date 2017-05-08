2 Dead, 5 Injured During Violent Weekend In City

DETROIT (WWJ) – A weekend of violence in Detroit has left two people dead, and five more wounded in a number of incidents around the city.
Late Saturday night, a man and a woman were found shot to death in a west side flat in the Joy Road and Livernois area. Police are still searching for a suspect in connection with the double murder.
A man was critically wounded by a gunman who fired into his car in the Livernois/Davison area early Sunday morning. About that same time, another man was grazed in the head when three men in a car opened fire on his home in the McNichols/Lahser area, he was last reported in stable condition.
If you have any information relating to these incidents you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1616, 313-596-1855, 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on the app, DPD Connect.