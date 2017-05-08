2 Dead, 5 Injured During Violent Weekend In City

May 8, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Detroit crime, Violent Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – A weekend of violence in Detroit has left two people dead, and five more wounded in a number of incidents around the city.

Late Saturday night, a man and a woman were found shot to death in a west side flat in the Joy Road and Livernois area. Police are still searching for a suspect in connection with the double murder.

A man was critically wounded by a gunman who fired into his car in the Livernois/Davison area early Sunday morning.  About that same time, another man was grazed in the head when three men in a car opened fire on his home in the McNichols/Lahser area, he was last reported in stable condition.

If you have any information relating to these incidents you are asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1616, 313-596-1855, 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip on the app, DPD Connect.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch