Chelsea Bruck Murder Trial: Mother Takes Stand To Identify Halloween Costume

MONROE (WWJ) – Opening statements Tuesday in a high-profile case in a Monroe County courtroom. Daniel Clay is charged in the death of 22-year-old Chelsea Bruck – who went missing after going to a Halloween party in 2014.

Prosecutors told the jury that Daniel Clay confessed to the crime, saying “I’m an (expletive) monster.”

WWJ Legal Analyst Charlie Langton says the defendant may need to take the stand to talk about the aggressive sex act with the victim and with 13 women on the jury that may not be a palatable defense — for a man or a woman. “It’s going to be hard,” says Langton. “It may be very well – besides this unusual theory, there better be some medical evidence to support the defense claim — otherwise — this is going to be a first degree murder case.”

Clay claims Bruck accidentally died during a sex game involving erotic asphyxiation.

The mother of Chelsea Bruck took the witness stand — with prosecutors asking her to identify the Halloween costume Chelsea was wearing the night she disappeared.

Leannda Bruck described her daughter’s excitement in making her “Poison Ivy” Batman costume for the party.

Her remains were found six months later.

The judge refused the defense’s request to use Bruck’s sexual history during the trial.

The host of the Halloween party she attended is also expected to testify.

