Shooter At Large After Oakland County Man Killed Outside Parole Office

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Tips are wanted in the search for a suspect who gunned down a man outside the MDOC Pontiac Parole Office.
Oakland County Sheriff’s officials say the victim, 38-year-old Shane Shorter of Oak Park, had just met with his parole officer Wednesday when he walked out into the parking lot and was shot, shortly before noon.
Upon arrival, deputies found Shorter lying unresponsive in a pool of blood, next spent bullet casings and the open driver’s side door of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene, at 2001 Center Point Parkway, near South Blvd.
A witnesses told investigators he saw a shorter man, weighing around 140 lbs. and wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, running from the scene holding a silver handgun.
Deputies established a perimeter, deploying K-9 units and a helicopter in their search, but they couldn’t track down the gunman.
An autopsy performed Thursday morning revealed Shorter had been shot three times, twice in the head and once in his right bicep, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).
As always, anyone contacting Crime Stoppers may remain completely anonymous. A cash reward is available upon an arrest and conviction in this case.