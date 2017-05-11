CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Shooter At Large After Oakland County Man Killed Outside Parole Office

May 11, 2017 2:31 PM

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Tips are wanted in the search for a suspect who gunned down a man outside the MDOC Pontiac Parole Office.

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials say the victim, 38-year-old Shane Shorter of Oak Park, had just met with his parole officer Wednesday when he walked out into the parking lot and was shot, shortly before noon.

Upon arrival, deputies found Shorter lying unresponsive in a pool of blood, next spent bullet casings and the open driver’s side door of his vehicle. He was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene, at 2001 Center Point Parkway, near South Blvd.

A witnesses told investigators he saw a shorter man, weighing around 140 lbs. and wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, running from the scene holding a silver handgun.

Deputies established a perimeter, deploying K-9 units and a helicopter in their search, but they couldn’t track down the gunman.

An autopsy performed Thursday morning revealed Shorter had been shot three times, twice in the head and once in his right bicep, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4951​​ or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

As always, anyone contacting Crime Stoppers may remain completely anonymous. A cash reward is available upon an arrest and conviction in this case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch