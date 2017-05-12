Jabrill Peppers Responds To ‘Molly And Lean’ Accusations [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid
Jabrill Peppers is not going to have his name dragged through the mud.
After a former sports radio host by the name of Sabrina Parr accused Peppers on Thursday of being “on the lean and the molly” and being “high out of (his) mind,” Peppers summarily shot down those allegations on Friday.
“I’ve never done any of those drug that she said I did,” Peppers told reporters.
Peppers, a first-round selection (No. 25 overall) of the Browns in last month’s draft, tested positive for a dilute sample at the scouting combine. Parr acted as if she knew what triggered the test and, based on that, claimed that Peppers wouldn’t make it in the NFL.
She also compared him to Josh Gordon, a former Browns wide receiver who has been suspended numerous times for drug abuse.
“Listen, the guy’s not gonna make it. He’s not gonna make it through the season,” Parr said. “He’s another Josh Gordon. I’ve seen it first-hand from a different vantage point, and it’s the same thing all over again. How are you already high out of your mind, and you’ve only been here for a week?”
Parr was fired by WKNR, an ESPN Radio station, shortly after these comments.