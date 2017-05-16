Derrick Walton Thinks The Loss To Michigan Is Why Miles Bridges Came Back To Michigan State

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Miles Bridges would have been an NBA lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

Bridges chose to come back to Michigan State for his sophomore season for what he is calling “unfinished business.”

Tuesday afternoon, the day of the NBA Draft lottery, Bridges tweeted,”Make the money don’t let the money make you.”

Make the money don't let the money make you. — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges01) May 16, 2017

One Michigan fan responded saying, “us Michigan fans would have preferred you made the money.” Which is actually really cool to see from a Wolverine. Usually you would see them say something snarky.

Bridges followed that up by saying, “I know.”

And that’s when the snarky comment made its way to Twitter … but only it came from Bridge’s rival, former Michigan guard Derrick Walton.

Walton tweeted, “Our last meeting in Crisler must have really stung to make you wanna stay!😉😂 #GoBlue @MilesBridges01.” Michigan State fell to the Wolverines 86-57 after previously beating Michigan 70-62.

Our last meeting in Crisler must have really stung to make you wanna stay!😉😂 #GoBlue @MilesBridges01 https://t.co/IxjKD7v0pE — Derrick Walton (@DerrickWalton10) May 16, 2017

Bridges didn’t let that comment go unnoticed, saying, “😒 yeah we 1-1 but yo young boys in trouble next year I promise you that.”

😒 yeah we 1-1 but yo young boys in trouble next year I promise you that. https://t.co/axuNQwxfes — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges01) May 16, 2017

In Walton’s four years at Michigan, his Wolverine teams were 3-5 against Michigan State. Should Walton have maybe just minded his own business?