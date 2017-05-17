Driver Knocked Out By Concrete Through Windshield On I-696

WARREN (WWJ) – A morning commuter on I-696 was knocked unconscious when a chunk of concrete from the pavement came crashing through her windshield.
Michigan State Police said it happened Wednesday, as the woman was traveling the freeway westbound through Warren. She then slammed into another vehicle, police said.
The woman was taken by EMS to a local hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries. A patch crew has since repaired a hole in the road from where the concrete apparently broke free.
The woman’s name was not released. No one else was hurt.
There’s been no shortage of complaints about, and problems with, large potholes and cracks since the spring thaw wreaked havoc on pavement across the metro Detroit area. However, with the gas tax hike passed last year, there’s renewed that repairs to the state’s deteriorating freeways are forthcoming.
Those who spot a pothole on an I-, US- or M-route, are urged to report it to the MDOT Pothole Hotline at 888-296-4546. You can also report a pothole online at MDOT’s “Report a Pothole” website, or by calling your local MDOT Transportation Service Center.
