2nd Degree Murder Charges Against Driver Involved In Double Fatal

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with a crash that left a man and girl dead. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s office brought the charges against 30-year old Antonio Banks Thursday.
Along with murder, Banks faces drunk driving and reckless driving charges.
Police accuse Banks of being drunk and speeding on May 14 when his car slammed into the back of a car driven by 53-year-old George Noble at Linwood and Glendale Sunday night.
According to authorities, Banks’ Chevy Impala was going eastbound on Linwood and smashed into the back of a black Toyota, which was stopped at a light on Glendale — killing the Noble and the 10-year-old girl —her sister, a twin, was injured in the accident.
The crash sent the Toyota into a utility pole — and the Impala crossed over the center line and crashed into an coming car flipping it on its roof.
The driver and passengers in that vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Banks remains hospitalized. He’s due back in court for a probable cause conference on May 30, and his preliminary examination will be held on June 6.