Almost 40k Without Power As Gusty Winds Blow Through Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands are without power Thursday as strong winds create numerous problems throughout southeastern Michigan.

DTE is reporting at least 38,000 homes and businesses are without power at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the larger outages are near Ann Arbor Trail and Beck Road near Plymouth and near Ten Mile Rd. and John R in Hazel Park.

Pockets of outages in neighborhoods near Nine Mile and Drake in Farmington Hills and in the Seven Mile Rd. and Schoenherr Rd. area on Detroit’s northeast side and near Nine Mile Rd. and Greenfield Rd. in Southfield.

DTE says because the high winds are continuing to blow, restoration efforts have been temporarily called off – while crews assess damage.

Additional information is available through the online Power Outage Map at www.dteenergy.com/outage.

For the latest on the WEATHER, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day.

Storm tips from DTE:

· Never drive across a downed power line. If a power line falls on your vehicle, remain inside until help arrives.

· Don’t open refrigerators or freezers more often than absolutely necessary. A closed refrigerator will stay cold for 12 hours. Kept closed, a well-filled freezer will preserve food for two days.

· Turn off or unplug all appliances to prevent an electrical overload when power is restored. Leave on one light switch to indicate when power is restored.

· Always operate generators outdoors to avoid dangerous buildup of toxic fumes.

· If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should try to make alternative accommodations with family or friends.

· During low-voltage conditions – when lights are dim and television pictures are smaller – shut off motor-driven appliances such as refrigerators to prevent overheating and possible damage. Sensitive electronic devices also should be unplugged.

· Stay out of flooded or damp basements or other areas if water is in contact with outlets or any electrically-operated appliance. The water or moisture may serve as a conductor of electricity. This can cause serious or even fatal injury.

· Assemble an emergency kit. It should include a battery-powered radio, a flashlight and candles, extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a fire extinguisher, bottled water and non-perishable food.

· Customers who depend on electrically powered medical equipment should ask their physician about an emergency battery back-up system. If a customer is elderly or has a medical condition that would be adversely impacted by a power outage, they should develop an emergency plan that allows for alternative accommodations with family or friends.

· Keep a corded or cell phone on hand because a cordless telephone needs electricity to operate. Also, customers should learn how to manually open automated garage doors.

· Customers who depend on a well for drinking water need to plan ahead on how they will obtain water. Store containers of water for cooking and washing.