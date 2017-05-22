CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Times Square Driver Says He Tried To Get Mental Help

May 22, 2017 6:36 AM
Filed Under: Alyssa Elsman, Michigan Teen Killed, Richard Rojas, Times Square Driver

NEW YORK (CBSDetroit/AP) – A man accused of mowing down a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he was trying to get psychiatric help before he went for that fateful drive.

Alyssa Elsman, 18, from Portage, Michigan was killed and her 13-year-old sister was among the pedestrians struck and injured.

In a jailhouse interview Saturday, Richard Rojas told the New York Post  he recently spoke to a mental health counselor at a local veteran’s center but they never got back to him.

The 26-year-old Rojas says the last thing he remembers Thursday is driving his car. He says he then woke up in the precinct “terrified.” Rojas also apologized to the victims’ families and to his mom.

Michigan Teen Killed In Times Square By Rogue Driver

At a court appearance on Friday, prosecutors say Rojas admitted to smoking marijuana laced with PCP sometime before the incident. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports.

 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

