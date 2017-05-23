Court Appearances For 2 Teens Accused In Murder Of Stephen McAfee

MACOMB COUNTY (WWJ) – A 19-year-old Ray Township teen, who is accused of killing a childhood friend and mutilating his body, is now said to suffer from Aspberger’s Syndrome and bi-polar disorder — like his alleged victim.

High-profile defense Attorney David Grimm represents Andrew Fiacco who is charged in the murder of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee.

McAfee had been missing for over a year before his remains were found in two different areas; Bruce Township and in a shallow grave behind Fiacco’s home in Ray Township.

Court appearances for Andrew Fiacco, Evette MacDonald accused in connection with the death of a Macmb Twnship teen. 7/19 is prelim. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/4dPXyj3NQe — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) May 23, 2017

“I think it’s important the public know that these are two young men who knew each other since about kindergarten, and both were fighting some of the same demons,” said Grimm.

According to police Fiacco shot McAfee and left his body in a field. About a month or so later, he and Eevette McDonald — his girlfriend at the time — allegedly cut the body up.

Grimm says he may now request a competency exam and a criminal culpability exam. Fiacco and a second defendant Yvette McDonald will be back in court next month for a preliminary exam.

Charged as an accomplice in the death of McAfee is 18-year-old McDonald who also appeared in court today.

A friend of McDonald tipped-off police which led to the discovery of McAfee’s remains.