Authorities: Critical Injuries In 10-Vehicle Crash On M-53

May 25, 2017 2:13 PM

WASHINGTON TWP. (WWJ) – An investigation is underway following a 10-vehicle accident in Macomb County.

Authorities say the chain-reaction crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday on M-53, the Van Dyke Freeway, at 32 Mile Rd. in Washington Township.

According investigators with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old Detroit man driving a commercial tractor-trailer slammed into vehicles as they were stopped, or were preparing to stop, at a red light on northbound M-53.

Three people were taken by EMS to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Jimmy Chartrand said he was traveling on southbound M-53 when he witnessed the aftermath.

“What I saw was the cab of a semi in very serious damaged condition with approximately three or four other vehicles,” Chartrand told WWJ Newsradio 950. “One of the vehicles being a pickup truck that was completely severed at the cab.”

There were no details immediately available about those who were hurt.

For the latest up-to-the-minute information, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on our Traffic Page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch