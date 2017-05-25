Authorities: Critical Injuries In 10-Vehicle Crash On M-53

WASHINGTON TWP. (WWJ) – An investigation is underway following a 10-vehicle accident in Macomb County.
Authorities say the chain-reaction crash happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday on M-53, the Van Dyke Freeway, at 32 Mile Rd. in Washington Township.
According investigators with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old Detroit man driving a commercial tractor-trailer slammed into vehicles as they were stopped, or were preparing to stop, at a red light on northbound M-53.
Three people were taken by EMS to a local hospital with critical injuries.
Jimmy Chartrand said he was traveling on southbound M-53 when he witnessed the aftermath.
“What I saw was the cab of a semi in very serious damaged condition with approximately three or four other vehicles,” Chartrand told WWJ Newsradio 950. “One of the vehicles being a pickup truck that was completely severed at the cab.”
There were no details immediately available about those who were hurt.
