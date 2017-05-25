Sparty Mascot Playing The Fight Song On Beaumont Tower Is MSU Gold

Sparty gets it done on the field, but who knew he also had musical chops?
He’s been voted the best mascot by ESPN, clearly he lifts and he’s got the moves, but now he might get the attention of the unexpected talents panel. Sparty the Michigan State University Spartan warrior mascot rang out an exceptionally passable version of the school’s fight song on the Beaumont Tower Carillon and it’s hitting all the right notes with fans.
The video has been shared almost 2000 times and has more than 100k views since being posted to Facebook on Tuesday.
The 89 year old Beaumont Tower is one of the oldest and most recognizable landmarks on the university’s campus and the carillon has 49 bells.