Traffic Slows To Crawl On Flooded Southfield Freeway [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Traffic was slow and wet early Thursday, on a waterlogged Southfield Freeway.

WWJ’s Vickie Thomas reported some cars got stuck in standing water over the roadway following the morning rainfall, and those getting through were force to take their time during the morning commute.

“It just took me seven minutes to go one mile, from 7 Mile to McNichols,” Thomas said, speaking live on WWJ just after 8:30 a.m. “Traffic’s moving very slow due to flooding on Chicago, right around that Chicago overpass.”

As of 9 a.m., the water was the deepest on the southbound side at Chicago Rd.. There was some water on the road on the southbound side as well, although it wasn’t quite as deep.

Thomas said many commuters were using the service drive as an alternate, so traffic was bumper to bumper there as well.

No accidents or injuries have been reported in connection with the flooding.

WWJ AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean Devore says metro Detroiters should keep their umbrellas handy, with off an on showers expected to continue throughout the day.

For the latest up-to-the-minute information, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on our Traffic Page.