Verlander’s MRI Comes Back Clean, But Next Start Date Uncertain

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Tigers got good news – expected news – on their ace pitcher on Monday.

Justin Verlander’s MRI came back clean. He left Sunday’s game in the third inning with a tight right groin.

The Tigers didn’t believe the injury was anything major, and it looks like they were right. Still, they have yet to determine Verlander’s next start date, which was originally scheduled for Friday at Boston.

He will be reevaluated as the week progresses.

After Sunday’s game, manager Brad Ausmus said he expected Verlander to be ready to go for his next start. He added this caveat: “We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Ausmus also said it’s possible the Tigers could use their off-day on Monday to push Verlander’s start back to Saturday.

There is some uncertainty in the team’s rotation at the moment. Daniel Norris will pitch Tuesday night versus the Angels, but the Tigers have yet to announce – though they have decided – who will take the mound on Wednesday in the place of Matt Boyd, who was recently sent down to Triple-A Toledo. Beyond that, everything is “TBA.”

Michael Fulmer is in line to start on Thursday, with Jordan Zimmermann typically coming after him. How the Tigers proceed remains to be seen.