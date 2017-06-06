Jerry Seinfeld Denies Kesha A Hug In Embarrassing Fashion [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

“Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” are my favorite TV shows.

I would like to say the new podcast “Another Round with Wojo” that features Wojo, Will Burchfield and myself (shameless plug) is as funny as both of those shows. The concept is the same — as we talk about nothing, and everything. And sometimes it gets awkward — Wait until you hear what happened between Will and a Detroit cabbie in tomorrow’s episode.

Larry David is credited as being the brains behind both of those TV shows, but it turns out that Jerry Seinfeld does live the life of his alter ego from the TV show. While being interviewed at Night of Laughter & Song, the musical artist Kesha approached the comedian asking for a hug.

That’s when everything became uncomfortable and awesome.

Jerry denied her multiple times saying, “No thanks, no thanks, yeah no thanks.” Seinfeld went on to say, “I don’t know who that was?”

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

This might be the best viral video of the week. He sincerely had no idea who Kesha was or is and didn’t seem to care when the interviewer told him who she was.

Note to self, if I am ever in the situation to meet Jerry Seinfeld, I need to refrain from asking for a hug.