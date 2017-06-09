Detroit Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Over Air Jordan Shoes

DETROIT (WWJ) – A young Detroit man is behind bars without bond, charged in the death of a teenager over a pair of Air Jordan shoes.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 20-year-old Dante Tyrell Ford with felony murder, armed robbery, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm in connection with the shooting on Tuesday.

According to investigators, the victim — 17-year-old Corey Thomas of Grosse Pointe Woods — and a his 24-year-old friend met up with Ford to sell the sneakers in he 15000-block of Pinehurst, near Fenkel, just Loyola High School, on the city’s west side.

When Ford got into the back of the victims’ vehicle to make a deal, he allegedly pulled a gun. The 24-year-old man also pulled a gun, prosecutors say, the two began to wrestle and shots were fired, and Ford fled the scene.

Thomas, who was shot in the head, died at the scene. His friend, whose name has not been released, was treated as a local hospital for a gunshot to his arm.

Separately, Ford is accused of robbing a 16-year-old boy at noon the same day in the area of Birwood and Midland. Prosecutors say the two had also arranged to meet for a sale of Air Jordans; but Ford instead held the teen at gunpoint and took the shoes. No one was injured in that incident.

In that case, the Wayne County Prosecutors Office said Ford is charged with armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

Ford was arraigned in both cases in 36th District Court on Friday. He remains held awaiting a probable cause conference set for June 16 and a preliminary examination on June 23.