Pair Arrested In St. Clair Shores Home Invasion, Shooting

June 9, 2017 8:01 AM

SAINT CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) – Police say two suspects have been taken into custody in connection with a home invasion, robbery, and shooting.

The pair, a white male and black female, are expected to be arraigned on multiple charges sometime Friday, according to police. No further details were released.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Euclid Street, off Jefferson Avenue just north of 13 Mile Road.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, told police he was sleeping when the suspects broke in and the male struck him with the butt of a shotgun. There was an altercation over property, according to police, during which the victim was shot one time in the back.

After the victim was shot, the suspects allegedly robbed his apartment and then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is recovering in stable condition.

 

 

