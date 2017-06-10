Jail, Tether Ordered For Man Accused Of Striking Pedestrians

June 10, 2017 5:22 PM
DETROIT (AP) — A man charged in the death of one pedestrian and injuries of two others in Detroit has been jailed on a $100,000 bond and ordered to wear an alcohol tether upon release.

Forty-two-year-old Deandre Simmons was arraigned Saturday on reckless driving causing death, operating a vehicle under the influence causing death and other charges.

The people were struck Thursday by a pickup truck at an auto display event in Midtown. A 73-year-old man died Friday morning, and a woman and man — both 65 — were hurt.

Prosecutors say the truck was traveling on the wrong side of the street as pedestrians were crossing.

The Detroit Free Press reports defense attorney Lillian Diallo says Simmons, part owner of a home remodeling company, has no history of alcohol or drug problems.

 

