Brighton Man Wins $326K Fantasy 5 Lottery Jackpot

BRIGHTON (WWJ) – A Livingston County man reportedly screamed “Oh my God!” over and over again after learning he won a $326,974 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday 53-year-old David Fisher of Brighton matched the numbers drawn on Sunday – 05-13-22-30-36 – to win the big prize.

Fisher bought his winning ticket at Jonna’s Country Corner, a market and party store located at 1455 North Michigan Ave. in Howell.

“Fantasy 5 is my game and I’ve been playing the same numbers for years,” he said, in a news release. “On Sunday night I went on a Lottery tour and bought tickets at stores all over trying to win the jackpot.

“When I checked my numbers Monday morning, I was in shock. I asked my sister, Donna, to check my ticket too, and then we both just started screaming.”

Too excited to wait to share his good fortune, Fisher immediately went to his brother’s house with checkbook in hand.

“I wanted to help my family, so I wrote each of my nephews and my brother a check for $1,000,” said Fisher. “After I got home, I hid the ticket in the bottom of my sock drawer to keep it safe.”

Fisher visited Lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim his prize.

“I’ve always told people that when I win a jackpot I’d spend half at the casino and waste the other half,” joked Fisher. “Really though, I’m going to buy a 2017 Corvette and put the rest away for retirement.”

This big Fantasy 5 win comes after another by a Warren man last month. That lucky player bought his ticket at a Shell gas station on Van Dyke Ave.

Each Fantasy 5 play is only $1.