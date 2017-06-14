Severe Weather Possible After Days Of Sweltering Heat

DETROIT (WWJ) – Metro Detroit is finally getting some relief from its days-long 90 degree heat wave, but with that comes a chance of severe weather.

The National Weather Service says there’s a marginal to slight risk of severe storms along and south of I-96 on Wednesday, mainly after 4 p.m. Isolated showers and weaker storms are possible earlier in the day.

Primary hazards are large hail up to one inch and heavy rainfall, with water pooling on roads. There’s also a chance for wind damage, with gusts around 40 miles per hour.

Here’s the local forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Wednesday — Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible with scattered storms overnight. High 83F. Low 67F.

Thursday — Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Low 66F.

Friday — Sun and clouds mixed with a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 89F. Low 71F.

Saturday — Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 88F. Low 73F.

Sunday — Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 84F. Low 62F.

Monday — Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 76F. Low 58F.

