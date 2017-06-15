Oil Spill Causes Slowdown On Southfield Freeway

DEARBORN (WWJ) – This could mess up your morning commute: An oil spill on the Southfield Freeway.
The incident happened early Thursday morning on northbound M-39 at Ford Road. Reports indicate a barrel came loose and spilled its load in the right lane.
The clean-up is expected to take several hours, going through the morning commute.
Only the right lane is closed for the clean-up, but drivers are reminded to watch for work crews and slowdowns.
