Oil Spill Causes Slowdown On Southfield Freeway

June 15, 2017 6:39 AM

DEARBORN (WWJ) – This could mess up your morning commute: An oil spill on the Southfield Freeway.

The incident happened early Thursday morning on northbound M-39 at Ford Road. Reports indicate a barrel came loose and spilled its load in the right lane.

The clean-up is expected to take several hours, going through the morning commute.

Only the right lane is closed for the clean-up, but drivers are reminded to watch for work crews and slowdowns.

