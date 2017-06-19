Heartbreaking End To Search: Missing Leader Dog Found Dead

ALMONT (WWJ) – A search for a missing service dog came to a tragic end in Lapeer County as the yellow lab was found dead.

The 15 month-old pup ran away from her owner’s yard in Almont on Saturday, May 27, when she was scared by a loud noise, according to Rochester Hills-based Leader Dogs For The Blind.

Tips were sought from the public to find “Brinkley” — described as a”very friendly” dog who would likely be scared to be out on her own.

She was last seen alive near 29 Mile and Van Dyke Rd. before Leader Dogs spokeswoman Rachelle Kniffen shared the heartbreaking update on Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we report that the body of Leader Dog Brinkley has been recovered,” Kniffen said, in a statement. “We would like to thank everyone, especially the Lost Dog Search Team of Michigan, for their tireless efforts in searching for Brinkley. Through this trying time those close to Brinkley have been comforted by the outpouring of support from both the Leader Dog and local communities.”

No details regarding where the dog was found or how she died were immediately released.

Kniffen asked that privacy of the Leader Dog client be respected during this difficult time.