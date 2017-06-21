Woman Killed, 2 Teens Critically Injured In Utica Road Crash

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – One person is dead and several others are injured following in an accident that has shut down Utica Road in Sterling Heights.

According to police, a 22-year-old woman died in the accident at around 3 p.m. Wednesday involving a minivan and a car, just west of Hayes Rd.

Reports say two 14-year-old girls were taken by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition. Details about additional people hurt in the crash were not immediately known.

Early information is that, when the lane the car was in was ending, the driver tried to speed around another car, ended up on the shoulder, lost control, crossed the center line and crashed into the van.

After 5 p.m., Utica Rd. remained closed in both directions between Schoenherr Rd. and Hayes for an ongoing investigation.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Get more now on our Traffic Page.