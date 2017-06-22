CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Ex-Michigan State Football Player Ordered To Trial For Rape

June 22, 2017 3:18 PM
Filed Under: Auston Robertson, Michigan State University

MASON, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson has been ordered to trial on sexual assault charges.

A 20-year-old woman testified Thursday that Robertson raped her at her off-campus apartment in Meridian Township on April 8. The defensive end from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was kicked off the team after he was charged.

The woman said her boyfriend, a football player, told a coach, who notified police.

[Mark Dantonio Releases Statement About Auston Robertson]

Defense attorney David Rosenberg told the Lansing State Journal that it’s a “weak case.”

Robertson faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged. The 19-year-old Robertson next hopes to play football at a Mississippi community college.

Three other former players face sexual assault charges in an unrelated case. Donny Corley, Josh King and Demetric Vance also were kicked off the football team.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

