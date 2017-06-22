Ex-Michigan State Football Player Ordered To Trial For Rape

MASON, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson has been ordered to trial on sexual assault charges.
A 20-year-old woman testified Thursday that Robertson raped her at her off-campus apartment in Meridian Township on April 8. The defensive end from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was kicked off the team after he was charged.
The woman said her boyfriend, a football player, told a coach, who notified police.
Defense attorney David Rosenberg told the Lansing State Journal that it’s a “weak case.”
Robertson faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged. The 19-year-old Robertson next hopes to play football at a Mississippi community college.
Three other former players face sexual assault charges in an unrelated case. Donny Corley, Josh King and Demetric Vance also were kicked off the football team.
