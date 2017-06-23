Pack Up The Cooler And Hit The Lake: It’s Jobbie Nooner Day!

GULL ISLAND (WWJ) – Break out the bikinis and crack open a beer — Friday is Jobbie Nooner!

Thousands of boats and more than 50,000 people are expected to descend on Gull Island in Lake St. Clair for one of the biggest parties of the summer.

So, what exactly is Jobbie Nooner?

The event — which takes place the final Friday in June — was started in the 80’s by some of Detroit’s auto industry employees looking for a summer getaway. The workers would typically go out on the Friday following the summer solstice, and the island served as a perfect venue. It has grown in popularity ever since and the line of boats just continues to get longer.

If you’re heading to Jobbie Nooner, don’t forget to bring a towel because rain is in the forecast all day long. But the showers and possible thunderstorms are scattered, so they might miss the island. See the complete weather forecast.