‘Most Wanted’ Human Trafficking Fugitive Arrested In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A fugitive allegedly involved in a major metro Detroit sex trafficking ring has been located and arrested by federal agents in Detroit.

Harold “Nephew” Nero — who was wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Marshals Service — was taken into custody without incident after months on the lam.

“He had been added to the Marshals ‘Most Wanted’ of Detroit and certainly somebody we considered to be armed and dangerous,” said ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls.

Walls says Nero is one of six people who were indicted in connection with a human trafficking and narcotics ring out of the now-closed Victory Inn on Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

According to the indictment, Nero along with other co-conspirators enticed the victims to engage in these trafficking acts,” Walls told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “And we believe that Nero and the defendants allegedly lived off the proceeds.”

More than a dozen women were rescued from the Inn during a raid mid-January.

“It was one of the largest and probably more sophisticated operations that our agency has been involved in.

From what we could uncover there was very little legitimate business going on at that place before it was ultimately ordered closed,” Walls said.

Authorities are still searching for convicted killer Darrick “Tone” Bell, the alleged ring leader who remains at large.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call local police or the Marshals Service at 313-234- 5656. Tipsters may remain anonymous.