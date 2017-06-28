CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
‘Most Wanted’ Human Trafficking Fugitive Arrested In Detroit

June 28, 2017 5:38 PM
Filed Under: detroit, Human Trafficking

DETROIT (WWJ) – A fugitive allegedly involved in a major metro Detroit sex trafficking ring has been located and arrested by federal agents in Detroit.

harold nero Most Wanted Human Trafficking Fugitive Arrested In Detroit

Harold Nero (Photo: U.S. Marshals Service)

Harold “Nephew” Nero — who was wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Marshals Service — was taken into custody without incident after months on the lam.

“He had been added to the Marshals ‘Most Wanted’ of Detroit and certainly somebody we considered to be armed and dangerous,” said ICE spokesman Khaalid Walls.

Walls says Nero is one of six people who were indicted in connection with a human trafficking and narcotics ring out of the now-closed Victory Inn on Michigan Avenue in Detroit.

According to the indictment, Nero along with other co-conspirators enticed the victims to engage in these trafficking acts,” Walls told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “And we believe that Nero and the defendants allegedly lived off the proceeds.”

More than a dozen women were rescued from the Inn during a raid mid-January.

“It was one of the largest and probably more sophisticated operations that our agency has been involved in.

darrick bell Most Wanted Human Trafficking Fugitive Arrested In Detroit

Darrick Bell (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

From what we could uncover there was very little legitimate business going on at that place before it was ultimately ordered closed,” Walls said.

Authorities are still searching for convicted killer Darrick “Tone” Bell, the alleged ring leader who remains at large.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call local police or the Marshals Service at 313-234- 5656. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

