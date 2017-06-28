Macomb County Authorities: Call 911 If You Find A Bomb

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is out with an advisory reminding residents to call 911 right away if they ever come across any type of explosive device.

The warning comes after a 54-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman from Clinton Township were cleaning out her deceased father’s garage in Roseville when they found an apparent explosive device. Thinking they were doing the right thing, the couple drove it to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured. The Bomb Squad later determined this particular device was missing the part needed to detonate, but that’s not always the case.

Police say a simple bump in the road could cause an explosion, and it’s best to err on the side of caution. If you find something you may be a bomb, grenade or similar object, do not attempt to move the item, but call 911 and take appropriate shelter away from the materials or device.

This follows a similar incident in April that caused the evacuation of the Sterling Heights courthouse and library. In that case police said a man brought an old “military grade” mortar shell in his van, which he parked outside the police department on Dodge Park Road at Utica Road. The object turned out to be inert.