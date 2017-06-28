Remains Belong To 1 Of 6 Victims Of Plane Crash In Lake Erie

CLEVELAND (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say human remains found along the Lake Erie shoreline last week are from one of the six victims of a plane crash off Cleveland in December.
The Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office on Wednesday says it used DNA comparisons to identify the remains as those of 15-year-old Jack Fleming. He was previously identified from other remains found after the crash.
Remains of Jack’s father, 45-year-old John Fleming, of Dublin, Ohio, and family friend Brian Casey, of Powell, Ohio, also have been identified.
The bodies of Fleming’s wife, 46-year-old Sue; their 14-year-old son, Andrew; and Casey’s daughter, 19-year-old Megan, haven’t been recovered. Megan Casey was a University of Wisconsin-Madison student.
John Fleming’s Cessna Citation 525 crashed into Lake Erie shortly after takeoff from Cleveland’s downtown airport Dec. 29. The group was heading back to Columbus after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game that evening.
The National Transportation Safety Board report indicated that John Fleming received his certification to fly that type of aircraft just 21 days before the fatal crash. The report provides a timeline for the crash, but does not indicate a cause.
