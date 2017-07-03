Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) — City officials announced around 11:30 a.m. on Monday that the boil water advisory has been lifted for Eastpointe.
The city had been under the boil water advisory since Saturday morning after storms the night before caused power outages that impacted the city’s water system.
According to a press release, tests samples from the city’s water system by the Great Lakes Water Authority showed that the city’s water is once again safe.
“The boil water advisory over the weekend was a precautionary measure,” Tony Pry, Eastpointe superintendent of Public Services, said in a statement. “As required, however, we had samples tested this morning and the results showed that our water is safe to use.”
Thousands were without water briefly on Saturday after several water mains broke due to the storm. Crews were able to get the water back on for those homes and businesses but a boil alert was still in place as a precaution.