Eastpointe, Boil Water Advisory, Weather, Storm

Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Eastpointe

July 3, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: boil water advisory, eastpointe

EASTPOINTE (WWJ) — City officials announced around 11:30 a.m. on Monday that the boil water advisory has been lifted for Eastpointe.

The city had been under the boil water advisory since Saturday morning after storms the night before caused power outages that impacted the city’s water system.

According to a press release, tests samples from the city’s water system by the Great Lakes Water Authority showed that the city’s water is once again safe.

“The boil water advisory over the weekend was a precautionary measure,” Tony Pry, Eastpointe superintendent of Public Services, said in a statement. “As required, however, we had samples tested this morning and the results showed that our water is safe to use.”

Thousands were without water briefly on Saturday after several water mains broke due to the storm. Crews were able to get the water back on for those homes and businesses but a boil alert was still in place as a precaution.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch