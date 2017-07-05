Parent Of Victim Looking For Answers As Investigation Continues Into Pontiac Shooting

PONTIAC (WWJ) – The investigation continues in Pontiac following a quadruple shooting on Monday which left one person dead and three others injured.

At least one parent of a shooting victim says they haven’t been able to check-up on their child in the hospital reports WWJ’s Vickie Thomas.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Willie Nelson IV, was shot in the chest and taken to McLaren – Oakland Hospital for surgery. “They won’t let me speak with him, they won’t let me see him – nothing,” says the father of Nelson. “They said he’s not here, but I know better. I’ve been here since he got here.”

The elder Nelson said that he’s not alone in this situation — the mother of a 17-year-old female shooting victim — telling Nelson that she was told her daughter had been released. “It’s like they fell off the face of the earth – they won’t tell us nothing about our kids,” said Nelson.

Shortly after the shooting Oakland County Sheriff investigators told WWJ that the shooting appeared to be a “robbery gone bad.” One person, a 23-year-old man, was found dead at a home on Thorpe Street, near Huron and Johnson, just after 4 a.m.

Two other people — a 17-year-old woman, a 17-year-old man — were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police said they are receiving conflicting reports from the victims on what caused the shooting.