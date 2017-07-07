5 Injured, 1 Critically In Multi-Vehicle US 23 Crash

MILAN, Mich. (WWJ) – Five people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash along US 23 south of Ann Arbor.

Northbound US 23 was shut down at Plank Road in Milan early in the afternoon commute due to the accident involving two semi trucks and several cars.

According to a spokesman for Huron Valley Ambulance, three people were transported by EMS to a local hospital in serious condition, and a fourth was listed as stable. A fifth person was airlifted from the scene by Survival Flight in critical condition.

There were no further details immediately released about those injured.

As of 4:30 p.m., northbound US 23 was completely blocked near Plank Rd., with traffic slow from just north of Dundee. The left lane was blocked on the southbound side, also at Plank, with traffic slow back to Willis Rd.

It’s unclear at this time when the freeway will reopen. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

