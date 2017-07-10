Summer Fun Centers, Detroit Public Schools, Detroit, Summer

16 New “Summer Fun Centers” Opened In Detroit On Monday

July 10, 2017 11:30 PM
Filed Under: detroit public schools, Summer Fun Centers

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit families now have more options when it comes to recreation centers in the city.

Thanks to a partnership between the City of Detroit and Detroit Public Schools, 16 empty school buildings were turned into “Summer Fun Centers” that opened on Monday.

They will remain open for the next five weeks from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“This collaboration and partnership is very important for us to be able to offer our kids positive recreation opportunities,” said Keith Flournoy, director of Department of Recreation. “Too many times kids, if you don’t give them something positive to do then they’ll find something negative to do.”

The new centers will be available to kids ages 6 to 17 years old.

There was already 11 existing recreation centers so with these additions there are now 27, which is the largest number in the city in more than a decade.

Detroit Public Schools Superintendent Nikolai Vitti is excited about the creation of more recreation centers because it helps provide more opportunities for kids to learn and grow throughout the summer.

“This allows us to ensure that our children will be safe, that they’ll be with caring and loving adults and that they’ll learn and grow academically and physically over the summer,” Vitti said. “I can’t think of a better situation to put our children in.”

