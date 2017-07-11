Best Bars And Restaurants For Frozen Margaritas In Detroit

By Chase Hunt

Since Detroit turned a new leaf filing bankruptcy, the city has turned itself around with smart tax policy and has balanced a budget for a second consecutive year. Part of Detroit’s growth attracting visitors is its restaurant business. From sports bars and pubs to new local joints, there’s something for everyone including a place to stop for an adult beverage. Frozen margaritas are an all-time favorite and this guide will help discover some of Detroit’s finest.

Imperial

22828 Woodward Ave.

Ferndale, MI 48220

(248) 850-8060

www.facebook.com/imperialonwoodward

Imperial is a Mexican bar and grill located on one of the most popular streets in the area. The margaritas are basically snow cones for adults with a variety of featured flavors for a refreshing drink out on the patio. Margaritas are made fresh, never using a pre-made mix, and fruit juice is squeezed right in the restaurant. To go with a cool summer beverage, the restaurant serves up Mexican dishes to enjoy with family and friends. Be prepared however. Imperial has a reputation for being busy but the wait is well worth it.

Frita Batidos

117 W. Washington St.

Ann Arbor, MI

(734) 761-2882

www.fritabatidos.com

Venturing west of Detroit in Ann Arbor is Frita Batidos, a location serving up street Cuban inspired foods with a variety of drinks to order. The Frita Margarita is one of the signature drinks which can be ordered by the glass for $7 or can be served up in a fishbowl for $28 that serves six. Other drinks served in the same way include a Mojito, Cuba Libra and Sangria which is only available seasonally. Tropical milkshakes can add dark rum for $1 more or for a real treat, order a custom tropical tumbler with favorite juices, sodas and spirits.

The Skip Detroit

1234 Library St.

Detroit, MI 48226

(000) 000-0000

www.theskipdetroit.com

The Skip Detroit is the second location from the team that created Standby. Located in The Belt, this outdoor destination retains the feel of an old bar with exciting concoctions. From cocktails, beers and shots, The Skip offers a handful of frozen treats as well including a cucumber margarita. The bar’s recipe is made of el jimador tequila, pierre ferrand dry curacao, lime, orange and cucumber. The Skip is closed on Monday, open from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and open longer on Friday and Saturday with hours of operation from 3:00 until 2:00 a.m.

El Nibble Nook

27725 8 Mile Road

Livonia, MI 48152

(248) 474-0755

www.elnibblenook.com

Hailed as having some of the best margaritas in Metro Detroit, El Nibble Nook has two locations to enjoy, one in Livonia and one in West Bloomfield. El Nibble Nook has been in business for over 60 years serves a wide array of Mexican food to go with a margarita. Not only can you order a margarita for one, but pitchers are available to share.

Taqueria Mi Pueblo

7278 Dix St.

Detroit, MI 48209

(313) 841-3315

www.mipueblorestaurant.com

One of the most popular restaurants in the area, Mi Pueblo creates authentic Mexican dishes with quite a selection of margaritas to add to any order. While the location serves traditional flavored mixes, it also has an expanded choice of flavors including watermelon, blackberry and melon. Any margarita without ice, an additional 40 percent will be added to the cost of the drink. Pitchers begin at $21.40 and range upwards into the $40 mark depending on which delicious flavor is chosen as there are several different tequilas used. Glasses start at $5.99

