Lions Reveal Closer Look At Color Rush, Throwback Uniforms [PHOTOS]

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

The Lions unveiled four new uniforms in April and upped the excitement on Monday.

Via Twitter, the team announced that it will wear the 1934 throwback jersey on Thanksgiving versus the Vikings and don the color rush jersey on Dec. 16 versus the Bears.

Both games are at home.

Here’s a look at Ziggy Ansah in the throwback threads.

Per a Lions press release, “The throwback jersey replicates what the team wore in their inaugural season in Detroit (1934) which was the inception of ‘Honolulu blue.’ The jersey is solid Honolulu blue with silver traditional block numbers; there is no striping on the sleeves or numbers on the shoulders.

“Players’ nameplates on the back of the uniform are also silver (no trim) like the numerals.”

And here is Matthew Stafford in the color rush uniform.

Per the Lions, “The new color rush jerseys are dark steel grey (anthracite) colored with white numerals trimmed in Honolulu blue. Sleeves are similar in style to the away uniforms with the Honolulu blue striping.

“The right sleeve features ‘LIONS’ screen-printed in white and the left sleeve again features the initials WCF with two vertical bars (Honolulu blue and silver).

“Players’ nameplates on the back of the uniform are also white (no trim) like each set of numerals.”

The Lions’ 2017 jerseys are available for purchase on the team’s website.